A Taneytown man died after a vehicle struck him in the 4000 block of Francis Scott Key Highway Tuesday night, police say.
Ray Angell Copenhaver, 87, was struck by a 2004 GMC Envoy driven by a minor who tried to provide aid after the crash, according to a news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Copenhaver was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and later pronounced deceased, according to the release.
Deputies and emergency medical services personnel responded at about 6:06 p.m., the release states. The minor did not report any injuries at the time of the crash, according to the release.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation, the release reads. No charges have been filed, according to the release.
Anyone with information concerning the collision is asked to contact Deputy K. Sheeks at 410-386-5900 or ksheeks@carrollcountymd.gov.