‘He was my rock’: Sister of Mount Airy man killed in Great Frederick Fair assault speaks out

The death of a Mount Airy man after an assault at the Great Frederick Fair last week has left a gaping hole in his family’s life, the victim’s sister said Tuesday.
John Marvin Weed, 59, was found lying unconscious on the ground near the midway area of the fairgrounds just after 5:36 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He was flown by Trooper 3 to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and died Saturday, the release states.
Weed’s sister, Lori Hawkins, issued a statement on behalf of the family Tuesday morning.
“Our lives have been changed forever [due] to the unprovoked vicious attack these individuals inflicted on my brother John Weed. He was my rock,” Hawkins wrote in the emailed statement.
Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith on Monday said during a news conference that two juveniles who are facing charges, one 15 years old and one 16 years old, will be held in detention in Montgomery County until their next court date in October. The younger boy faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, according to the release, and the older boy faces one charge of second-degree assault.
Smith said during the conference there is no reason to believe the teens intended to kill the victim.
Hawkins said they moved their parents, her daughter and her two young grandchildren to Frederick County one year ago to care for their aging parents.
“John immediately took on so many projects and all the day-to-day responsibilities of caring for us. He gave so much love to his young niece and nephew, four-wheeler rides, playing in the pool, reading bedtime stories and so much more. After school each day, his 5-year-old nephew would come in the door and ask where Uncle Jay was. He would run downstairs to see what project he could help him with,” Hawkins wrote, using a nickname for her brother.
“Jay would always have a project for him, be it painting, drywall work, building a fire pit or making furniture. He was Jay’s little helper,” Hawkins continued.
She wrote that her brother was the “happiest” she’d ever seen him — until Friday.
“We just wanted to spend time together as a family at the fair, but due to this horrible act of unprovoked violence my brother is now dead. There is no excuse for what these individuals have done,” Hawkins wrote.
She urged witnesses to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information related to this assault can contact Det. Jen Skelley at 301-600-1046, or through our tip line at 301-600-4131. Tips may also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov.
Weed’s niece, Jessica, created a GoFundMe page called “Justice for John” to help cover the expenses of legal, medical and funeral costs. As of 12:40 p.m., they’d raised over $8,600 toward the $20,000 goal.