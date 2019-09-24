‘He was my rock’: Sister of Mount Airy man killed in Great Frederick Fair assault speaks out

“John immediately took on so many projects and all the day-to-day responsibilities of caring for us. He gave so much love to his young niece and nephew, four-wheeler rides, playing in the pool, reading bedtime stories and so much more. After school each day, his 5-year-old nephew would come in the door and ask where Uncle Jay was. He would run downstairs to see what project he could help him with,” Hawkins wrote, using a nickname for her brother.