At that point, Myers “attacked him by punching, slapping and biting him,” according to the charging documents. The victim said she ripped his shirt off and bit his right thumb. The officer wrote that the victim was shirtless and noted that the victim’s thumb had an abrasion and was bleeding. The officer also noted small abrasions on the victim’s right forearm and lower abdomen. Additionally, the victim said Myers had struck his vehicle, and the officer noted a small circular crack in the windshield. The victim said the windshield was worth about $200, and he noted that two minors and another individual were witnesses.