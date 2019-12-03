A Taneytown woman was arrested after allegedly punching, slapping and biting a man on Thanksgiving.
Estelle Marie Myers, 36, is charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property (less than $1,000), according to electronic court records. She was arrested Nov. 28 and initially held on $7,500 bond, but was released Tuesday on her own recognizance.
According to charging documents, a Taneytown police officer was dispatched to an address on Harney Road at about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 for a reported assault and disorderly contact. The officer was met by a man who said he had been assaulted by Myers, who was known to him. The man explained that Myers showed up at his house and began going through a car that belonged to a female guest at his house and that he went outside and confronted Myers, the documents read.
At that point, Myers “attacked him by punching, slapping and biting him,” according to the charging documents. The victim said she ripped his shirt off and bit his right thumb. The officer wrote that the victim was shirtless and noted that the victim’s thumb had an abrasion and was bleeding. The officer also noted small abrasions on the victim’s right forearm and lower abdomen. Additionally, the victim said Myers had struck his vehicle, and the officer noted a small circular crack in the windshield. The victim said the windshield was worth about $200, and he noted that two minors and another individual were witnesses.
While the officer completed paperwork, he and the victim saw Myers walking toward them, according to charging documents, and she was screaming at the victim. Myers allegedly then said that she came to the house and became angry when she saw there was another female in the house and that a physical altercation ensued. Myers said she was pushed and struck during the altercation, but the officer did not observe any physical injury, the documents read. He also noted a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. Myers was then arrested.
A phone message seeking comment from Myers at the number indicated on the charging documents was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.
A court date is scheduled for Jan. 29, according to electronic court records. No attorney was listed for Myers in the court records.