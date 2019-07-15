Patient on Springfield Hospital Center campus charged with raping another patient

A patient of a program located on the Springfield Hospital Center campus in Sykesville was arrested after allegedly raping a fellow patient. Court documents did not detail whether the individuals were patients of Springfield or another program on the campus.
Brandon Lee Emerson, 28, was charged with three counts including second-degree rape. He was being held without bail awaiting a bail review scheduled for Tuesday, July 16.
According to the statement of probable cause, troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the Springfield Hospital Center campus Sunday and spoke to officers of the Maryland Department of Health Police. An officer said that, on July 14, Emerson approached him and said he had sexually assaulted a fellow patient and feared he was going to jail.
The alleged victim was transported to Carroll Hospital for a sexual assault forensic examination (SAFE), according to the statement.
The alleged victim told police he was raped by Emerson in Emerson’s room. He said he yelled multiple times for Emerson to stop, but he did not, according to the statement.
When Emerson was interviewed by a trooper, he said he and the alleged victim had made plans for sex on Saturday, July 13 while other residents were outside, according to the statement, and that when the two met in Emerson’s room, Emerson told police the other man said he wanted to leave and no longer wanted to do that. Emerson said he then physically forced himself on the other man and did not stop when the other man told him to repeatedly, according to the statement.
Surveillance video from the hallway outside Emerson’s room shows the alleged victim enter Emerson’s room on Saturday July 13 and leave several minutes later.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.