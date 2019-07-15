Patient on Springfield Hospital Center campus charged with raping another patient

When Emerson was interviewed by a trooper, he said he and the alleged victim had made plans for sex on Saturday, July 13 while other residents were outside, according to the statement, and that when the two met in Emerson’s room, Emerson told police the other man said he wanted to leave and no longer wanted to do that. Emerson said he then physically forced himself on the other man and did not stop when the other man told him to repeatedly, according to the statement.