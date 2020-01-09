The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested two employees at a massage parlor in Eldersburg on Wednesday, charging both with operating without a license and one with prostitution.
The Sheriff’s Office received community complaints about Elite Spa, located in the 1400 block of Liberty Road. An investigation by the department determined that unlicensed massage therapists were engaged in prostitution, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the spa on Wednesday.
Ying Chen, 57, of the 14000 block of 58th Road in New York, was charged with massage therapy without a license. Ping Wang, 57, of the 1400 Liberty Road in Sykesville, was charged with massage therapy without a license and general prostitution.
This story will be updated.