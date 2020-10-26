Mount Airy man charged in murder of father-in-law, business partner in Eldersburg

A Mount Airy man is facing murder charges more than a year after his father-in-law and business partner was found dead in Eldersburg, Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo announced Monday.
A grand jury indicted Michael Anthony Brown for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime on Thursday, and Brown was arrested Monday, according to a news release from the county’s state’s attorney’s office.
Robert Gurecki, of Hagerstown, was found shot to death at Retro Environmental Inc., a remediation and demolition business in the 5300 block of Enterprise Street in Eldersburg, on May 3, 2019.
According to his obituary, “Bob” Gurecki had been president of the company since 2011. He was also a partner at Rath Enterprises — a Washington, D.C. construction company — along with Brown, his stepson-in-law.
Retro Environmental, which offers services such as asbestos and lead abatement, is in a business park just west of Klee Mill Road. Century High School is across the street, just east of Klee Mill Road. A person answering the phone at the business Monday afternoon declined to comment on the indictment.
According to the release from the state’s attorney’s office, investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office led law enforcement to Brown. The case was investigated by Detective Sean O’Meara and will be prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Brady and Special Counsel to the State’s Attorney Cara Frieman.
According to his obituary, Gurecki, who was 56 at the time of his death, was a “practical man” who enjoyed the simple things in life. He’d occasionally spend his free time playing golf or fishing, and “always found time and energy to support the ones he loved.” He is survived by his mother and wife, along with two stepchildren.