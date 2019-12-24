Upon arrival, police saw large chunks of glass and a smashed computer monitor outside the home, which the victim said Eaton threw, according to charging documents. The victim alleged Eaton took a large, decorative crystal art piece worth more than $1,000 from the home and tried to hit the victim with it, charging documents state. Eaton missed and the crystal shattered on the sidewalk, hitting a neighbor’s luxury vehicle parked outside, according to charging documents. Police estimated the damage to the vehicle at $500, charging documents state.