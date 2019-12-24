A Sykesville man faces charges of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property after he allegedly destroyed thousands of dollars-worth of property when he was asked to move out, police say.
Samuel W. Eaton, 45, was arrested Dec. 12, though the warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 13, according to online court records. He was released on $2,500 bail the day of his arrest, online court records indicate.
According to charging documents, Sykesville police and Maryland State Police responded to a residence in Sykesville Sept. 15 at about 11 p.m. They were told the victim had been texting Eaton about moving out and Eaton turned violent when the victim packed a bag of Eaton’s possessions, according to charging documents. Eaton returned home intoxicated and confronted the victim about touching his things and the argument led to Eaton destroying several items in the residence, charging documents read. The victim told police no physical assault occurred, charging documents state.
Upon arrival, police saw large chunks of glass and a smashed computer monitor outside the home, which the victim said Eaton threw, according to charging documents. The victim alleged Eaton took a large, decorative crystal art piece worth more than $1,000 from the home and tried to hit the victim with it, charging documents state. Eaton missed and the crystal shattered on the sidewalk, hitting a neighbor’s luxury vehicle parked outside, according to charging documents. Police estimated the damage to the vehicle at $500, charging documents state.
Inside the house, the victim said Eaton ripped a $1,000 56-inch television off the wall and threw it on the floor, according to charging documents. The victim also told police Eaton tipped over a $1,000 wooden dresser, threw a $100 27-inch television, and damaged the laundry room/garage door frame by apparently kicking it, causing about $100 damage, charging documents read.
The victim said Eaton fled in a car before police arrived, according to charging documents.
Police did not include in the report how or where Eaton was arrested.
There was no phone number or attorney listed for Eaton in court documents. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 22.