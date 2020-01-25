A Sykesville man has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a woman in the face in the Westminster Safeway parking lot on Jan. 19.
Earnest V. Auber, 48, of the 5100 block of Bushey Road in Sykesville, is charged with one count of second-degree assault, according to electronic court records.
Westminster police responded at about 2:27 p.m. Jan. 19 to the Safeway parking lot at 444 WMC Drive in Westminster for a call of an assault when they noticed a man matching the description of the suspect — a man wearing jeans and a Nike baseball hat — walking on West Main Street near Md. 31, according to charging documents.
Police stopped the man, who identified himself as Auber. According to the charging documents, he sat down at the request of police and allegedly admitted to hitting the woman in the face.
Auber was arrested and was taken to central booking, where he was later released on his own recognizance, according to electronic court records. He is next due in Carroll County District Court on March 11.
The phone number on record for Auber was not in service Friday when called for a comment.