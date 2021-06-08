Westminster man charged with 31 counts related to vehicle break-ins

A Westminster man already facing 13 charges related to vehicle break-ins in Westminster is now charged with 18 new counts.
Donald Allen Ealy, 40, was arrested Monday, June 7, and charged with 18 new criminal charges, including one felony, following an investigation by the Westminster Police Department into thefts from motor vehicles and tampering with motor vehicles that occurred between May 31 and June 6, according to a WPD news release.
These alleged crimes occurred in the Stonegate, Webster Street, Meadow Branch, and Fenby Farm neighborhoods. Ealy was identified through residential video surveillance systems and detectives recovered stolen property from a hotel room where Ealy was staying, according to the release.
The new charges include a felony count of theft scheme, $1,500-$25,000, as well as multiple misdemeanor theft related counts.
Ealy was originally charged on May 27 with 13 criminal charges, including counts of theft and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Westminster police determined that Ealy was responsible for entering and stealing from motor vehicles located in the Meadow Creek and Carroll Meadows communities between the dates of May 10 and May 23, according to the release. As with the more recent cases, detectives were able to identify Ealy through video surveillance and allegedly found him to be in possession of items stolen from some of the vehicles. Ealy admitted to the thefts, according to the release.
Ealy is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center on a $7,000 bond, according to electronic court records, and currently has trials scheduled for July 27 and Aug. 3 in Carroll County District Court. He is represented by the Carroll County Public Defender’s Office.
Westminster police ask the public to contact William Long with information related to these or any similar incidents at 410-848-3918. WPD also reminds residents to lock their vehicles and to keep valuables secure and out of sight.