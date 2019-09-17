Hampstead man charged with stealing vehicle from Westminster Enterprise

A Hampstead man faces charges related to vehicle theft after he allegedly failed to return a rental to Enterprise in Westminster, police say.
Paul D. Durham Jr., 34, of the 4700 block of Dave Rill Road, was charged with failing to return a rented vehicle and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, according to online court records. Durham was released on $2,500 bail Sept. 13, online court records show.
According to the statement of charges, Maryland State Police were called to Enterprise at 437 Baltimore Blvd. on Feb. 28 at approximately 11:08 a.m. for an overdue 2017 Nissan Altima that should have been returned Jan. 31. An Enterprise employee said they left several voicemails for Durham, but he did not return the calls, according to the statement.
Police went to the address Durham provided to Enterprise, but the homeowner said Durham did not live there anymore and did not know where he resides currently, the statement reads.
A warrant for Durham’s arrested was issued June 12, but not served to Durham until Sept. 13, online court records indicate.
Durham did not immediately return a call for comment. The Carroll County Public Defender’s Office declined to comment on the case. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 5.