Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly slamming man to ground

A Westminster man was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly slammed a man into the ground Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Michael W. Drzewiecki, 31, of the 800 block of Littlestown Pike, was released on $3,000 bail Aug. 28, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Westminster Police responded to the area of 74 W. Main St. in Westminster for a report of fight at about 9:34 p.m. Another officer already on the scene said they had watched Drzewiecki pick up a man and slam him onto the road, then stand over him and punch him, according to the statement.
Drzewiecki told police he and a woman were driving on West Main Street when a man walking along the road yelled profanity at the woman, the statement reads. Drzewiecki then got out of the vehicle and confronted him, according to the statement.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges were filed against the man who allegedly yelled at the woman.
Drzewiecki did not immediately return a call for comment. No attorney information for Drzewiecki was listed online. A court date is scheduled for Oct. 29.