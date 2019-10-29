An Owings Mills man faces drug and distribution charges following a traffic stop on Oct. 18.
Joshua Wilkins, 26, has two misdemeanor charges for possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance that wasn’t marijuana and one felony charge for possession with intent to distribute. Wilkins was released on a $7,000 bond as of Oct. 19.
According to the statement of probable cause, Wilkins was stopped in his car in the area of Md. 140 and Reese Road in Westminster and an officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from Wilkins’ car. Wilkins claimed to only have smoked a “joint” that contained marijuana and that’s all that was in the vehicle. The officer proceeded to search the car, which is when he noticed Wilkins visibly nervous as he was shaking, breathing heavily, and avoiding eye contact.
The officer asked Wilkins why he was so nervous and he admitted that he had Molly, also known as Ecstasy, in the car, according to the statement. The officer also found a white plastic shopping bag under the driver’s seat containing eight individually wrapped plastic baggies with marijuana in it and a clear plastic bag containing Molly. The officer found 229 grams of marijuana and 6.1 grams of ecstasy, according to the statement.
When reached by phone, Wilkins declined to comment.
No trial or hearing has currently been scheduled.