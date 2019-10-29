According to the statement of probable cause, Wilkins was stopped in his car in the area of Md. 140 and Reese Road in Westminster and an officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from Wilkins’ car. Wilkins claimed to only have smoked a “joint” that contained marijuana and that’s all that was in the vehicle. The officer proceeded to search the car, which is when he noticed Wilkins visibly nervous as he was shaking, breathing heavily, and avoiding eye contact.