Westminster man faces felony intent to distribute charge

A Westminster man faces multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant by the Carroll County Drug Task Force.
Robert Eastwood Doyle, 33, of the 400 block of Logan Drive, was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and two misdemeanor charges of drug possession, according to online court records. Doyle was released after paying 10% of a $1,000 bond.
According to charging documents, police executed a search and seizure warrant on March 4 on Logan Drive and found a bag containing 4.1 grams of what they suspected to be cocaine, three digital scales, one of which contained powder residue that they suspected to be cocaine, and a glassine bag containing 25.1 grams of what they suspected to be marijuana in the kitchen.
Doyle could not be reached for comment. He has a trial scheduled for May 19, according to electronic court records.