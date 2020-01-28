A Pennsylvania man was charged with possession and intent to distribute after a car search during a traffic stop.
Kevin Joseph Roussell, 30, of the unit block of Boundary Ave., in Hanover, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of paraphernalia for controlled dangerous substance and one count of possession of marijuana more than 10 grams, according to online court records. Roussell posted $10,000 bail on Thursday.
According to charging documents, police conducted surveillance of a Westminster residence on Nov. 26 due to an anonymous complaint regarding controlled dangerous substance activity. While passing the residence, police saw Roussell getting into a tan Chevrolet Silverado and followed him. Roussell began speeding more than 10 mph above the speed limit, drifted over the center line and was stopped by the officer, according to the charging documents.
As the officer asked for Roussell’s documents, according to the charging documents, they noted an odor of marijuana. Roussell claimed to have left a friend’s house and was headed to a class at Carroll Community College while appearing to be nervous as he avoided eye contact with the officer by looking at the floor of the vehicle. The officer told Roussell to step out of the vehicle and told him that he was going to search the vehicle because of the odor of marijuana. Roussell then admitted to having a large amount of marijuana in the car, according to the charging documents.
Police found a black book bag on the passenger-side floor containing multiple bags containing marijuana, brown paper envelopes containing what officers suspected to be THC wax, a clear bag containing a glass smoking device and more marijuana, a rubber container containing more THC wax, a white container containing unknown white powder substance, a white trash bag and a white smaller bag, a black container with a cartridge suspected to be a THC substance, a black digital scale with trace amounts of marijuana residue, a cellphone touch screen, and over $700 in cash.
A warrant for Roussell’s arrest was issued Jan. 16 and was served Jan. 23, according to online court records. No phone number for Roussell was listed in charging documents.
A court date has yet to be scheduled.