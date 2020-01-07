A Hampstead man faces drug charges, including intent to distribute, after he was stopped by Hampstead police for allegedly speeding and running a red light.
Casey Wyatt Frank, 27, of the 700 block of Woodsman Circle, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance of marijuana over 10 grams, one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance that wasn’t marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance of a narcotic with intent to distribute, according to online court records. Frank was released on his own recognizance on Jan. 6.
According to charging documents, police noticed a gray Honda enter an intersection as the light turned red while driving at 30 mph in a 25 mph zone, conducted a traffic stop and could smell marijuana as they approached the vehicle. The officer asked Frank for proof of insurance and he opened his glove compartment to find it but exposed a bag suspected to contain marijuana, which he quickly shut.
After the officer asked what was in the glove compartment, Frank handed over a bag containing suspected marijuana and stated that he didn’t know it was there and didn’t have any more in the car, according to charging documents. Following this, the officer conducted a probably cause search at which time Frank said the officer would find a couple of ounces of marijuana and Xanax that he was trying to get a prescription for, according to the documents.
During their search, police found two black backpacks containing a green plant-like material, a digital scale, a labeled prescription containing Xanax, $349, and an Apple laptop. In the center console was a prescription bottle containing what was suspected to be codeine and an Apple iPhone. The total amount of suspected marijuana taken from the car weighed about 869 grams, nearly 2 pounds.
Frank could not be reached for comment. A court date has yet to be set, according to online court records.