Police allegedly find AK-47, drugs, over $90K in cash at Westminster residence, charge 3 men

Three men face charges after police allegedly found ammunition and guns, including an AK-47, drugs, distribution supplies, and more than $90,000 in cash in a Westminster residence.
Jacob T. Smith, 21, of the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, Westminster, faces the most serious allegations. Smith was charged with keeping a common nuisance (keeping a residence for purposes of administering drugs), illegally possessing ammunition, possessing an assault weapon, wearing a firearm during drug trafficking, using a firearm in commission of a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, using a firearm magazine with more than 10 rounds of ammunition in commission of a felony, conspiring to possess a controlled dangerous substance, and two counts of possessing firearms in relation to drug trafficking. He is being held without bond.
Areed Asif, 19, of the 800 block of Quiet Meadow Court, Westminster, was charged with possessing more than 10 grams of marijuana, possessing controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possessing other controlled dangerous substances, online court records show. He was released on $5,000 bail Friday.
Tinisi Thongsy, 25, of the 800 block of Wingsail Court, Joppa, was charged with two counts each of possessing controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute and two counts of possessing controlled dangerous substances. He was released on $3,000 bond Thursday.
Police executed a search and seizure warrant Thursday at Smith’s residence, where Asif and Thongsy also reside, according to charging documents. In Smith’s bedroom, police found a loaded Zastava Arms 7.62-caliber AK-47 and large black case, the latter of which Smith said he used to transport large amounts of marijuana for distribution, charging documents state. In the main living space, police found a loaded Glock 27 on the sofa with an attached 30-capacity drum, charging documents read.
Police found $80,900 in various bills inside a stove in the residence’s basement, and in a dryer found $3,070 cash, according to charging documents. A large black case was also found in the basement, which police wrote is indicative of selling drugs. Inside the kitchen, police discovered four digital scales with marijuana residue and 15 baggies of suspected marijuana, charging documents state.
Police also found numerous rounds of various ammunition in the residence, including: five .40-caliber handgun cartridges, 11 boxes with 20 rounds each of .223 ammunition, 166 9-millimeter Luger rounds, 189 9-millimeter rounds, 69 .40-caliber hollow point rounds, a Glock .40-caliber magazine with eight .40-caliber cartridges, and a Glock .40-caliber handgun magazine with eight hollow point rounds, charging documents read.
Maryland State Police Gun Center was contacted and determined Smith is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms, including the AK-47, which is a banned assault weapon , police wrote.
Asif was seen entering and exiting the residence prior to being detained, according to charging documents. Inside Asif’s bedroom at the Franklin Avenue address, police found approximately 128 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) wax, the psychoactive component in marijuana, four packages of suspected marijuana weighing about 225 grams total, a Suboxone strip, and 10 small plastic bags, charging documents state.
A backpack in Asif’s bedroom contained $8,199 in bills, some of which were broken into stacks of $1,000 and $2,000, charging documents read. Police also found a digital scale in the bedroom and in the nearby bathroom discovered a rolled up $1 bill and credit card with Asif’s name on it, both with suspected cocaine residue, police wrote.
Third man arrested after traffic stop
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thongsy on Thursday after stopping a vehicle that drove over the double yellow line turning from N. Denton Drive onto Mary Avenue in Westminster, according to charging documents. Thongsy was a passenger in the vehicle and was recognized by police from previous encounters in which overdoses occurred at the Franklin Avenue residence, charging documents state. Police asked Thongsy and the driver to exit the vehicle. When questioned, Thongsy removed a large sum of cash wrapped in a rubber band from his pocket, charging documents read. Thongsy told police he was on unemployment, police wrote.
A K-9 dog sniffed the vehicle and alerted police to the odor of controlled dangerous substances, according to charging documents, but police did not find anything after searching the vehicle. Police searched the driver and Thongsy, who of his own accord presented a bag containing suspected marijuana and a rolled up dollar bill, which Thongsy said might have residue from Percocet, a brand name of oxycodone, charging documents state.
In Thongsy’s pockets, police found two baggies with 62 pills, which police learned were 30-milligram pills of oxycodone hydrochloride, charging documents read. The bag of suspected marijuana contained 192 pills of 2-milligram alprazolam, police wrote, a sedative typically used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. The bag also had 14 partial pills, according to charging documents.
Police wrote they suspected the quantity of pills was indicative of selling drugs, and Thongsy allegedly said he bought the pills in Baltimore. No charges were filed against the driver as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Thongsy had been seen going to and from the Franklin Avenue residence on multiple occasions and police determined he was a resident there, charging documents state.
Calls to the phone numbers listed for Asif and Thongsy were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon. There was no attorney listed for them or for Smith in online court records.
Smith has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 28. No court dates had been set Tuesday for Asif or Thongsy.