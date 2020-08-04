Police allegedly find AK-47, drugs, over $90K in cash at Westminster residence, charge 3 men

Jacob T. Smith, 21, of the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, Westminster, faces the most serious allegations. Smith was charged with keeping a common nuisance (keeping a residence for purposes of administering drugs), illegally possessing ammunition, possessing an assault weapon, wearing a firearm during drug trafficking, using a firearm in commission of a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, using a firearm magazine with more than 10 rounds of ammunition in commission of a felony, conspiring to possess a controlled dangerous substance, and two counts of possessing firearms in relation to drug trafficking. He is being held without bond.