A Sykesville man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a July car search.
Ryon Frank Kosino, 37, of the 7100 block of Tulip Court, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance that’s not marijuana. Kosino was released on his own recognizance.
According to the statement of charges, Kosino was approached by a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputy while pacing back and forth next to his car on July 17. After Kosino explained that he was pacing due to his post-traumatic stress disorder from serving in the Marines, the deputy noticed a small glassine bag visible inside the car containing white powder that the officer suspected to be heroin.
Kosino claimed to not know about the bag or where it came from and added that he recently let a friend borrow the vehicle and Kosino was moving. The officer found six identical small bags in the center console and $535 in cash under the driver’s and passenger seat, according to the statement.
The Maryland State Police later revealed the drugs to be fentanyl, a schedule II substance, and the six bags weighed a total of .08 grams. Kosino was not charged on the date of the incident and was released pending further investigation prior to his Dec. 3 arrest.
Kosino has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 3. He could not be reached for comment.