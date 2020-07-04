Police believe pair were moving drugs from Baltimore to West Virginia

When police spoke to Davis, he appeared to be slow and lethargic with shrunken pupils and he had difficulty responding to questions and the officer saw white residue on his nose, according to charging documents. The officer did a sobriety test, during which Davis said he had snorted “scramble,” a drug mix including heroin and fentanyl, while in Baltimore City earlier that day. Police wrote that he admitted the purpose of the trip was for drugs. After he showed signs of impairment in the sobriety test, police arrested and searched Davis. He was in possession of paraphernalia and crack cocaine, and an envelope of cash, according to the charging documents.