3 men face drug distribution charges after arrests at Westminster apartment

As authorities entered the residence, someone threw a syringe, empty plastic bags and a folded piece of cardboard that police suspected had cocaine residue out a window, according to charging documents. Police searched the kitchen, living room and dining room, finding numerous items, including: a glass jar with 60 individually knotted pieces of plastic containing nearly 28 grams of suspected cocaine, plastic bags with the corners cut off, plastic bags with suspected cocaine residue, two digital scales, five cellphones, about $1,350 in cash in the pockets of the three men, and an orange medication bottle with three white tablets with “K 57″ imprinted (a symbol usually indicating oxycodone hydrochloride), charging documents state.