3 men face drug distribution charges after arrests at Westminster apartment

Three men face charges after police allegedly found cocaine and drug paraphernalia indicative of distribution at a Westminster apartment.
The Carroll County Crisis Response Team, after obtaining a search warrant requested by a Carroll County Drug Task Force detective, entered an apartment in the unit block of Washington Lane on Aug. 6 at about 7:22 a.m., finding three men inside, charging documents read.
Roland S. Gains III, 34, of 9300 block of Edway Circle in Randallstown, was charged with keeping a common nuisance (keeping a residence for purposes of administering drugs), possessing controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, possessing controlled dangerous substances, and two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, online court records show. He was released on his own recognizance Aug. 7.
Kenneth J. Spaulding, 29, of the unit block of New Windsor Road in Westminster, faces the same charges. He was released Aug. 6, though online court records did not indicate the circumstances of that release.
Eric Paul Jr., 32, of the 6800 block of McClinton Blvd. in Parkville, was charged with keeping a common nuisance, possessing controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, possessing controlled dangerous substances, and possessing paraphernalia. He was released Aug. 6 on $15,000 bond.
As authorities entered the residence, someone threw a syringe, empty plastic bags and a folded piece of cardboard that police suspected had cocaine residue out a window, according to charging documents. Police searched the kitchen, living room and dining room, finding numerous items, including: a glass jar with 60 individually knotted pieces of plastic containing nearly 28 grams of suspected cocaine, plastic bags with the corners cut off, plastic bags with suspected cocaine residue, two digital scales, five cellphones, about $1,350 in cash in the pockets of the three men, and an orange medication bottle with three white tablets with “K 57″ imprinted (a symbol usually indicating oxycodone hydrochloride), charging documents state.
Police wrote that the items found were indicative of drug distribution.
Authorities also searched a 2017 Hyundai in the parking lot next to Washington Lane, with the help of a K-9 dog, according to charging documents. Gains told police he drives this vehicle, charging documents read. Inside the car, police found a digital scale and three cellphones in a backpack, charging documents state.
Gains, Paul, and Spaulding were all arrested and were taken to Carroll County Detention Center, according to police.
The Office of the Public Defender was listed as representing Gains in online court records, but no specific attorney was listed for him Friday afternoon. There were no attorneys listed for Paul or Spaulding.
Phone calls to the number listed in court records for Gains was not immediately returned Friday. The number listed for Paul was not in service. The cellphone number listed for Spaulding was incorrect.
No court dates were scheduled Friday for Spaulding or Paul. Gains has a preliminary hearing Sept. 4.