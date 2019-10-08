A Taneytown man is being held without bond after allegedly striking a woman with a frozen pizza and threatening to burn down a house with people inside it on Saturday.
Brian John Domanico, 39, is charged with one count each of second-degree assault and making an arson threat, according to electronic court records.
Around 12:49 p.m. Saturday, Taneytown police responded to a home for a report of an assault and met a woman who told police Domanico had screamed at her, spit on her, struck her with a frozen pizza and threatened to burn down the home and to kill her, according to charging documents.
Police detained Domanico, placed him in a patrol car and asked him about the actions alleged by the woman, according to charging documents.
Domanico allegedly told police that he had been arguing with the woman but had not put his hands on her in any way, according to charging documents.
Domanico was arrested and taken to Carroll County Central Booking and was initially held without bond, a bail condition upheld during a bail review hearing Monday morning, according to electronic court records. He is scheduled to appear Dec. 4 for a trial in Carroll County District Court.