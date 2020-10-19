Westminster man who allegedly shot dog faces assault, reckless endangerment charges

In an interview with police at Carroll Hospital, Mallory said he consumed alcohol Saturday night in Baltimore and took Valium at some point, police wrote. Mallory told police he did not remember driving to Westminster or conversations with the woman or children, according to charging documents. Mallory did recall the dog biting him and the woman, then remembered retrieving a 9-mm gun, but did not know whether he shot the dog, charging documents state. Mallory could not recall other parts of the incident, saying he “blacks out” when he drinks, charging documents read.