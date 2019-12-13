Two more Taneytown women were arrested on drug-related charges Thursday, after an investigation by the Carroll County Drug Taskforce of the residence at 1 Antrim Street, Taneytown. Earlier in the week, a Taneytown woman was charged with narcotics distribution and other counts as part of the same investigation.
Deidra Mia Johnson, 53, of the unit block of East Baltimore Street, was charged with four counts, including possession of a narcotic with the intent to distribute. She was being held in default of $1,000 following a bail review Friday.
No defense attorney was listed for Johnson in electronic court records. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 10, 2020.
Sharon Leith Harvey, 59, of the unit block of Antrim Street, was charged with six counts including possession of a narcotic with the intent to distribute and “keeping a common nuisance.” The latter charge refers to keeping a dwelling where CDS or CDS paraphernalia are manufactured, distributed, dispensed, stored, or concealed illegally, according to Maryland criminal code.
She was released on $1,000 bond following a Friday bail review, according to electronic court records. No defense attorney was listed for Harvey in electronic court records. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 10, 2020.
The Carroll County Drug Taskforce searched the residence at 1 Antrim Street Dec. 4, and seized crack cocaine and additional evidence, according to a statement of charges.
Nicole L. Tyler, 37, of the unit block of Antrim Street, was arrested and charged with distributing narcotics and related counts when she arrived at the residence.
Police served arrest warrants on Harvey and Johnson Thursday, Dec. 12, and they were taken into custody at the Carroll County Detention Center “without incident," according to a release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators also seized a vehicle registered to Harvey, according to the release.
Police had placed surveillance on 1 Antrim Street, referring to Tyler as “a known drug dealer” in the statement of charges .
They witnessed Tyler walk from the residence to a nearby gas station where she allegedly sold crack cocaine to a man. Police got a search and seizure warrant for her residence and found 6.7 grams of crack cocaine as well as distribution materials, according to the statement.
Tyler was still being held without bond as of close of courts Friday, Dec. 13. The Public Defender for Carroll County was listed as her attorney in electronic court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2020.
The Carroll County Drug Taskforce is composed of members of the Westminster Police Department, Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.