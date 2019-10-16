A Baltimore man faces several charges, including distributing narcotics, after he allegedly ran from police in Taneytown while possessing a “significant” quantity of drugs.
Lamont Dew, 53, was also charged with obstructing and hindering police, failing to obey a lawful order, possessing drug paraphernalia, possessing controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, and two counts of possessing controlled dangerous substances, online court records show. Dew was released on $5,000 bond Oct. 13, online court records indicate.
According to the statement of probable cause, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Carroll County Drug Task Force that certain people living in apartments in the unit block of Roberts Mill Road in Taneytown were distributing drugs, and a confidential source claimed to have purchased cocaine from Dew previously.
A deputy conducting surveillance on Oct. 12 at about 1:50 p.m. saw one of the suspects speaking to someone wearing an Orioles baseball cap in a Mercedes who left the scene after staring in the direction of the officer’s vehicle while another suspect in the area got into a white vehicle and fled, according to the statement. The deputy wrote that he believed a drug transaction had just taken place or was about to occur, the statement reads.
The deputy drove around the area searching for the three suspects that were targets of the surveillance operation, according to statement. The deputy spotted one of the suspects, Dew, walking quickly behind the Roberts Mill Road apartments and, by his baseball cap, identified him as the driver of the Mercedes he had just seen in the potential drug transaction, the statement reads.
As soon as Dew saw the deputy he turned around and walked faster with his hands in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, according to the statement. The deputy attempted to follow him in his vehicle, lost sight of Dew, then spotted him running away behind the apartments, the statement reads. After tailing Dew in the area of Riffles Lane and Roberts Mill Road, the deputy got out of his car, chased Dew on foot through the backyards of the apartments on Roberts Mill Road and yelled at him to stop, but Dew continued fleeing, dropping his wallet and a yellow plastic cylindrical container with suspected crack cocaine, the statement reads.
The deputy watched Dew drop these items as he followed him and picked them up while chasing Dew, who eventually dropped to his knees and was arrested, according to the statement. When the deputy showed Dew the suspected crack cocaine he picked up, Dew accused him of planting the drugs, the statement reads. The deputy then found $262 cash on Dew and retraced the steps of his pursuit, finding a plastic bag with suspected cocaine and a clear plastic bottle that smelled of marijuana, according to the statement.
On the way to central booking, Dew told the deputy he buys cocaine in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, then brings it to Taneytown on weekends to make money, the statement reads. The deputy wrote that the amount of crack cocaine Dew allegedly possessed — described in the statement only as “significant” — indicated an intent to distribute, the statement reads.
No one answered the phone number listed for Dew and voicemail was not set up. The Carroll County Public Defender’s office, representing Dew, declined to comment. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 7.