As soon as Dew saw the deputy he turned around and walked faster with his hands in the front pocket of his sweatshirt, according to the statement. The deputy attempted to follow him in his vehicle, lost sight of Dew, then spotted him running away behind the apartments, the statement reads. After tailing Dew in the area of Riffles Lane and Roberts Mill Road, the deputy got out of his car, chased Dew on foot through the backyards of the apartments on Roberts Mill Road and yelled at him to stop, but Dew continued fleeing, dropping his wallet and a yellow plastic cylindrical container with suspected crack cocaine, the statement reads.