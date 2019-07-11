Advertisement

Sykesville man charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Catalina Righter
By
| Carroll County Times |
Jul 11, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Eric Andrew Devan - Original Credit: Courtesy Photo (HANDOUT)

A Sykesville man was arrested Wednesday after admitting to police that he shared images of child pornography through a chat website.

Eric Andrew Devan, 45, was charged with five counts each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He was held without bail following a Thursday bail review

According to the statement of probable cause, Google flagged possible child pornography in a Google Photos account and reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Contact information provided by Google suggested that Devan was the user associated with the account.

A detective of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was assigned the case and found that Devan was on probation. The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services confirmed that Devan’s phone number was the same as the one associated with the Google account, according to the statement.

The images flagged included explicit photos of prepubescent children, according to the statement.

Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday, July 10 at Devan’s residence and located his cellphone, which contained more images of child pornography, according to the statement, and two detectives interviewed Devan, who allegedly admitted to seeking out chat sites with other users who sought out child pornography. He received images and shared images with others through these sites, he told police.

Some of the images in the Google Photos account were saved as screenshots of videos. Devan told police he had taken the screenshots while watching videos, but had never video chatted live with anyone, according to the statement.

No attorney information was listed for Devan in electronic court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

