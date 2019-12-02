A Westminster man has been charged with assault after allegedly threatening another man with a knife on Friday.
Nathaniel Dustin Deshong, 42, of the unit block of Liberty Street, is charged with one count each of second-degree assault, intoxicated endangerment and reckless endangerment, according to electronic court records. The records indicate he was initially charged with felony first-degree assault upon his arrest on Nov. 30, but that a disposition of nolle prosequi was entered on Monday, meaning the state chose not to pursue that charge.
It was around 11:30 p.m. Friday when Westminster police responded to a home on the unit block of Liberty Street for a call of an intoxicated person, according to charging documents.
At the home, police first spoke with a woman who told police Deshong had gotten into an argument with another man at the home, according to charging documents, an argument culminating with Deshong’s allegedly holding a kitchen knife to the man’s throat and telling the man he would kill him.
The man who was allegedly assaulted by Deshong gave police a slightly different account, according to the documents, allegedly that Deshong was holding the kitchen knife while standing two or three feet away, but the man also alleged that Deshong told him, “I’m going to kill you.”
Deshong allegedly told police that there had been no altercation involving knives at all, according to the charging documents. Police noted in the documents that Deshong appeared intoxicated, with slurred speech and “glassy” eyes.
Deshong was arrested and taken to Carroll County Central Booking, where he stayed until Monday, when a bail review changed his initial held without bond status to a bail of $2,500, according to electronic court records. The records indicate that Deshong paid this bail and was released on Monday, but is due back in court Jan. 24 for a trial.
When called to give Deshong an opportunity to comment for this story, one phone number on record was a wrong number and another rang to a business — a message left at the second number for Deshong was not returned by 5 p.m. Monday.