Nathaniel Dustin Deshong, 42, of the unit block of Liberty Street, is charged with one count each of second-degree assault, intoxicated endangerment and reckless endangerment, according to electronic court records. The records indicate he was initially charged with felony first-degree assault upon his arrest on Nov. 30, but that a disposition of nolle prosequi was entered on Monday, meaning the state chose not to pursue that charge.