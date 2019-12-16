A Montgomery County man faces charges of first- and second-degree assault after he allegedly tried to hit a woman with a baseball bat and run over her with his vehicle in Sykesville on Dec. 5, police say.
Deryl T. Green Jr., 26, of Brookeville, was arrested Thursday and released on $1,500 bond Friday, online court records indicate. He was also charged with malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.
According to the statement of charges, a woman told the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office she recently met Green online and said he offered to let her live with him when she needed a place to stay. Green picked her up, and while they were on the way to his home he spoke to people on the phone about crack cocaine, the woman told police, according to the statement. The woman told Green she no longer wished to stay with him and Green said he would take her back home after he stopped at a gas station, the statement reads.
The two began to argue in the parking lot of the gas station when the woman asked Green to wait for someone else to come pick her up, according to the statement. Green tried to pull the woman out of the car, but she refused to move, then Green said he would take her home and started driving, the statement reads. Green pulled into a driveway in the 600 block of Fannie Dorsey Road in Sykesville, told the woman to get out, she refused, and Green began pulling her out of the vehicle by her arm and hair, according to the statement.
Green took the woman’s belongings from the vehicle and threw them into the yard, then the woman waved down a passing driver and asked them to call the police, the statement reads. Green threw the woman’s phone into the street, cracking the screen, then the woman hid Green’s car keys so he could not leave her there, according to the statement. The woman put her belongings back in the car, drove it down the street to the 6500 block of Jasana Court, and Green again threw her belongings out of the vehicle, the statement reads.
The woman told police her and Green were “tussling” over her belongings when Green grabbed a baseball bat from his car and tried to hit her in the head, according to the statement. Green missed the woman with the bat and struck his vehicle’s back window, shattering it, the statement reads. Green got in his car, drove toward John Lawrence Drive, made a U-turn, drove back toward the woman, drove off the right side of the road and tried to hit her with his vehicle, the woman told police, according to the statement. The woman told police she ran out of the way to avoid being hit, then Green drove off, heading east on Fannie Dorsey Road, the statement reads.
A witness said they were driving in the area of the 600 block of Fannie Dorsey Road when the woman approached them, according to the statement. The driver said they saw the woman and Green yelling, but the fight never turned physical, the statement reads. The witness watched Green throw items out of the car, then saw the woman run into the road to pick up her phone, saying Green threw it, according to the statement. The witness also heard Green ask the woman where his keys were, the statement reads. The witness told police they called 911 and left the area, according to the statement.
Police arrived around noon to Jasana Court, saw a basket full of the woman’s belongings and tire tracks in the grass next to it, heading toward Fannie Dorsey Road, the statement reads.
There were no charges filed against the woman in online court records in relation to this incident.
No phone number or attorney were listed for Green in court records. A court date is scheduled for Jan. 8.