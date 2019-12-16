The two began to argue in the parking lot of the gas station when the woman asked Green to wait for someone else to come pick her up, according to the statement. Green tried to pull the woman out of the car, but she refused to move, then Green said he would take her home and started driving, the statement reads. Green pulled into a driveway in the 600 block of Fannie Dorsey Road in Sykesville, told the woman to get out, she refused, and Green began pulling her out of the vehicle by her arm and hair, according to the statement.