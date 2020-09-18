Carroll County sheriff’s deputy allegedly assaulted at traffic stop in Keymar; passersby stop to help

Etzler fell, and he lost consciousness when the back of his head hit the road, charging documents read. A passing motorist, identified in the police report as “Mr. Lissner,” stopped when he saw Russo punching the deputy in the head on the ground, charging documents state. Lissner helped get Russo off Etzler then laid on him until Etzler handcuffed him, police wrote. Another passerby, identified as “Mr. Grimes,” stopped to help Lissner and Etzler detain Russo when he saw them struggling on the ground, according to charging documents. The three of them got Russo into Etzler’s police vehicle, charging documents state.