Ex-dentist from Carroll County sentenced to one year for child porn charge, given credit for 11 months

A New Windsor man and former family dentist was sentenced to one year of incarceration and must register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge, though he’s been given credit for serving most of the sentence on home detention.
Adam V. Slatniske, 28, previously of Sykesville, entered a guilty plea June 15 for one count of promoting/distributing child pornography, as part of an agreement with the state. He was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of possessing and sharing multiple images of child pornography through an online social network and accessing the site while working as a dentist in Parkville, where he is no longer employed.
On Wednesday, Judge Maria L. Oesterreicher handed down the sentence that the state had requested: five years incarceration, suspending all but one year. Slatniske gets credit for time served on home detention — nearly 11 months. Considering the nature of the offense, Slatniske’s defense attorney said he may be released as early as the day the sentence was issued.
“I would be surprised if he weren’t released today just because of the time of service and the sentence,” Tom Maronick Jr. said outside the courtroom Wednesday.
Slatniske will register as a Tier II sex offender, which can last 25 years, but the judge said she would reconsider Slatniske’s disposition near the end of his five years of supervised probation. Then, the court may decide to convert Slatniske’s sentence to probation before judgment, meaning he would not be considered convicted, and Oesterreicher may consider removing him from the sex offender registry. Maronick said he plans to file a motion so this could occur at a later date. Slatniske’s chances of being granted probation before judgment depends on how he adheres to the rules of probation.
The child pornography files police found linked to Slatniske’s social media account included videos depicting female children, including a 12-year-old, charging documents state.
Police said Slatniske was “hesitant” to identify the age of a child in one of the images, but “admitted to having knowledge of children’s approximate age due to working with children and his education,” the documents read. Slatniske said he had seen children ranging from 11 to 14 years old and it was “possible” he’d seen 9- to 10-year-olds, according to the statement of charges. Slatniske was released on home detention after his arrest in November.
The sentence does not prohibit Slatniske from seeking employment in Maryland, and he is permitted to be around family members younger than 18 while under supervision.
Maronick asked whether Slatniske would be able to work out of state, should he receive a job offer. The judge sought the opinion of Ashley Pamer of the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, who said the state would not be opposed to that request as long as the court is aware of his place of employment. Oesterreicher wanted to know the likelihood of Slatniske working at another dentist’s office and possibly being around children. Maronick said he’s exploring the job market and that it is difficult to say now where he might work. Pamer suggested the court address that issue when Slatniske receives a job offer.
Oesterreicher said she did not wish to hinder his chances of employment, “As long as we can ensure the safety of the public.”
Pamer said the State’s Attorney’s Office would issue any comments in a news release later Wednesday. Maronick was relatively pleased with aspects of the outcome, though he originally sought a sentence of probation before judgment and opposed the sex offender registration.
“I’m very respectful of the court’s decision and the fact that he’s not going to be getting any additional jail than what he’s already served and he has the chance to have this off as a conviction potentially, we’re very happy with that,” Maronick said.
Slatniske’s sentencing hearing began Sept. 15 but had been rescheduled to continue Wednesday. Oesterreicher last week questioned whether she had the authority to order Slatniske to register as a Tier I rather than a Tier II sex offender, the latter of which the state requested. (Tier I sex offenders must register for 15 years.) Oesterreicher said she wasn’t ready to make a decision then.
On Sept. 15, Slatniske apologized for his actions, and two people spoke on his behalf in court — his mother and a family friend.