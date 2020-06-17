Sykesville resident, former Parkville dentist, pleads guilty to child porn charge

Adam V. Slatniske, 28, of the 5400 block of Mineral Hill Road, was charged in November with five counts each of promoting/distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography. He was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and accused of possessing and sharing multiple images of child pornography through an online social network and accessing the site while working at Parkville Family Dentistry in Baltimore County, according to a Nov. 5 news release from the Sheriff’s Office. Slatniske’s former employer said in November he no longer worked there.