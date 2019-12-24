After two Westminster residents argued at an apartment, according to police, both were charged with assault Saturday.
Victoria Johana James Defoor, 33, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, according to online court records. She was released on $1,000 bail Monday.
Dennis Abraham Hutson, 55, was charged once with second-degree assault and was released on $4,000 bail Sunday, online court records indicate.
According to charging documents, Maryland State Police responded to a Westminster apartment at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and met Defoor, who said she was assaulted by Hutson, someone she did know. Defoor told police her fiance and Hutson earlier argued in the residence, then it turned violent, according to charging documents. Defoor’s fiance tried to punch Hutson and missed, Hutson punched Defoor’s lip, then Defoor struck Hutson, charging documents read.
A fourth person at the residence tried to separate Defoor and Hutson, but Defoor struck the intervening person several times, according to charging documents.
No charges against the fiance were filed in online court records as of Tuesday.
Police noted that both Hutson and Defoor had cuts on their lower lips and blood on their clothing, charging documents state.
Two calls made to the phone number listed for Hutson in court records were met with a busy signal Tuesday. Two calls made to the number listed for Defoor were met with an unavailable message. There was no attorney listed for either in online court records.
Hutson and Defoor each have a court date scheduled for Feb. 19, online court records show.