According to charging documents, Maryland State Police responded to a Westminster apartment at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and met Defoor, who said she was assaulted by Hutson, someone she did know. Defoor told police her fiance and Hutson earlier argued in the residence, then it turned violent, according to charging documents. Defoor’s fiance tried to punch Hutson and missed, Hutson punched Defoor’s lip, then Defoor struck Hutson, charging documents read.