Westminster woman, Mount Airy man charged with intent to distribute drugs

A Westminster woman and a Mount Airy man each face several drug-related charges, including intent to distribute, after they were arrested Tuesday.
Shannon N. Daw, 29, of the 200 block of Garden Way, and Steven D. Vaughan, 30, of the 13000 block of Prospect Road, were each charged with six counts that include possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, which is a felony, according to online court records.
Daw was released on $7,000 bond and Vaughan on $15,000 bond Wednesday, online court records show.
According to the statement of probable cause, Maryland State Police stopped a blue Honda Civic in the area of Md. 140 and Dede Road at about 4:15 p.m. and found controlled substances inside the vehicle, with the help of a K-9 team. Vaughan was driving and Daw was a passenger, according to the statement.
Police found 49 clear plastic capsules containing suspected heroin, two glass vials containing suspected crack cocaine, straws suspected to be used for inhaling controlled substances with traces of suspected heroin, an Alprazolam pill, a partial Oxycodone pill, a plastic capsule with traces of suspected heroin, a glass smoking device with suspected crack cocaine residue, and two glass vials with traces of suspected crack cocaine, according to the statement.
According to the statement, Maryland State Police saw the Honda stopped in the road, half in the center turn lane and half in the westbound lane of Md. 140. The trooper stopped behind the Honda and turned on its emergency lights to prevent the vehicle from being struck in the rear, the statement reads. When this occurred, the Honda “abruptly” turned across the Md. 140 eastbound lanes and caused other vehicles to brake, according to the statement.
The Honda pulled up to a gas pump at Exxon and the driver exited the vehicle, according to the statement. The trooper believed the driver was “attempting to disassociate from the vehicle,” the statement reads, so the trooper told the driver to get back in the vehicle.
Vaughan could not be reached by phone for comment, and the phone number listed for Daw was out of service. No attorney information for either was listed in online court records. Court dates have yet to be set.