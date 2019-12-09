A Finksburg woman stands accused of second-degree assault after she allegedly shoved a man into a shower.
Sunny L. Davis, 27, of the unit block of West Mayer Drive, was released of her own recognizance Wednesday after the Tuesday incident, online court records show.
According to statement of probable cause, Davis argued with a man while she was highly intoxicated in Baltimore, then the argument continued in a vehicle as they traveled to Finksburg. When they arrived to a Finksburg residence, the woman said she wanted to drive to a house down the street to confront someone regarding a previous incident, but the man Davis had argued with told her not to drive, according to the statement.
The man took a prescription medication bottle of Davis’ and dumped a pill down the bathroom sink, then Davis told the man to take his belongings and leave, the statement reads. The man tried to flip a mattress Davis was sitting on and take it with him, then Davis pushed the man, causing him to fall in the shower and hit his face against the wall, according to the statement.
A deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived just before midnight and saw the man’s upper left cheek was swollen and red, the statement reads.
There were no charges filed against the man in relation to the incident as of Monday morning.
Police arrested Davis and took her to central booking, according to the statement.
A call to the number listed for Davis in court records was not immediately returned for comment Monday morning. No attorney was listed in online court records for Davis. Davis has a court date scheduled for Feb. 5.