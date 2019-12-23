David Allen Davis, 28, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, was arrested Dec. 20 after he allegedly swung a knife at a man, missing, and tried to pepper spray him.
Davis was charged with one count of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of trespassing on private property. He was released on $2,500 bail after a bail review Monday, according to electronic court records.
According to the statement of charges, Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a Westminster residence on Dec. 5 after a report that an individual had entered the residence and attempted to stab someone. Upon arriving, police ordered all occupants of the residence to come outside and they took statements.
Witnesses said Davis arrived at the residence intoxicated and was asked to leave because he was being belligerent and there were children present. He left briefly, but returned and began banging on the door. While doing so, he shoved a woman and injured her finger, according to the statement.
Two individuals tried to physically remove the still-belligerent Davis from the property. He then took a knife and swung it at one of the men’s neck and face, according to the statement of charges. He missed and the momentum caused him to fall to the ground. He also attempted to spray the man with pepper spray, but missed. Davis threw the empty pepper spray can at another’s individual’s head, striking them. Davis continued to send threatening messages after leaving the property, according to the statement.
Police observed blood on the driveway where Davis fell after allegedly swinging the knife and located an empty pepper spray container, according to the statement. A warrant for Davis was issued Dec. 6 and served Dec. 20, according to electronic court records.
No contact number was available for Davis and no attorney was listed in electronic court records at end-of-day Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.