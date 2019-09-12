Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly fighting two sheriff’s deputies

A Westminster man faces several charges, including two counts of second-degree assault, after allegedly brawling with two police officers as they tried to arrest him in Manchester.
Steven J. Davis, 34, of the 2600 block of Littlestown Pike, was being held without bond as of Sept. 12, according to online court records. The other charges against him are reckless endangerment and resisting/interfering with arrest, online court records indicate.
According to the application for the statement of charges, deputies of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the 5200 block of Black Road Road for someone breaking and entering at about 11:07 a.m. Sept. 10. The caller said there was a wanted man in the house who possibly stole firearms from the residence another time, according to the statement.
Police found the basement door open, went inside and found Davis in a bedroom on the second floor, the statement reads. Police ran a “license and wanted check” on Davis and found he had an active warrant through the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, according to the statement. The statement did not say what the warrant was for.
As one deputy moved to arrest him, Davis jumped on the bed and “aggressively” lunged toward the other deputy standing in the bedroom’s doorway, the statement reads. The deputies grappled with Davis and fell to the floor, all while Davis yelled and refused to comply, according to the statement. Davis flailed his arms and legs, hitting one deputy in the face multiple times with his knee and repeatedly striking the other deputy in the chest with his elbow, the statement reads.
A deputy wrote in the report he “was in fear for my life and safety” as Davis became more violent, according to the statement. One deputy punched Davis in the face approximately three times, then the deputies were able to handcuff him, the statement reads.
One deputy received medical treatment for cuts and bruises to his face, cuts on his hand, and aching pain in the side of his head where Davis hit him with his knee, according to the statement.
No attorney information was listed for Davis in online court records. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 26.