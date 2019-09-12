Westminster man charged with assault after allegedly fighting two sheriff’s deputies

As one deputy moved to arrest him, Davis jumped on the bed and “aggressively” lunged toward the other deputy standing in the bedroom’s doorway, the statement reads. The deputies grappled with Davis and fell to the floor, all while Davis yelled and refused to comply, according to the statement. Davis flailed his arms and legs, hitting one deputy in the face multiple times with his knee and repeatedly striking the other deputy in the chest with his elbow, the statement reads.