Bel Air man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter after incident during party near Hampstead

Todd Michael Dauses, 50, of Bel Air, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the Circuit Court of Carroll County after assaulting 43-year-old Raymond Banz, of Reisterstown, who ultimately died from his injuries.
According to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, the two men were at a holiday party in the 2700 block of Coon Club Road on Dec. 22, just outside of Hampstead.
Banz was asked to leave the party but refused and Dauses assaulted him. Banz died the next day as a result of those injuries. There was no evidence Dauses intended to cause Banz’s death.
Judge Maria Oesterreicher sentenced Dauses to 10 years incarceration, with all but 18 months suspended, to be served at the Carroll County Detention Center as part of a binding plea agreement.
According to the release, Banz became intoxicated during the party and was asked to leave at about 1 a.m. He refused, passively, sitting on the floor. In response, Dauses punched him multiple times in the face and stomped on his abdomen.
A friend of Banz drove him home that night. The next afternoon, Dec. 23 at about noon, a friend checked on Banz and found him to be lying on the floor. He was alive and responsive and refused medical treatment at that time, according to the release.
The same friend returned that night at about 9 p.m. after not hearing from him, according to the release. He was deceased.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Banz’s death a homicide, caused by blunt force injuries following an autopsy, according to the release.
In a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing on Monday, Aug. 19, Banz’s mother, Charleen Kramer gave a victim impact statement, “I hold no anger in my heart toward you. I forgive you totally. Neither one of you were at your best that night. A decision that was made that night ... tore two families apart," according to the release.
According to the release, prosecutors consulted Banz’s family regarding the plea agreement they presented to Dauses.
Before sentencing, Oesterreicher said to Dauses, “This incident was someone’s words, words alone, which affected your ability to control yourself,” according to the release.
Dauses was represented by attorney Brian Garrett Thompson, according to electronic court records. Thompson had not returned a call for comment as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo thanked the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors Allan Culver and Cara Frieman.