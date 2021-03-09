Two Westminster women charged in 2017 theft of dozens of firearms

The alleged offense occurred between Aug. 20 and Aug. 25, 2017, according to charging documents, which say a man returned to his residence on Stone Road in Westminster after spending five days in New Jersey and found three gun safes missing. They had contained approximately 36 firearms, ammunition, $7,000 in currency and an insurance check. The value of the missing contents was estimated at just over $25,000 and nearly $1,000 in damage was done to the residence.