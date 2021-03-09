Two Westminster women charged in 2017 theft of dozens of firearms

In a case that dates back to 2017, two Westminster women have been charged with felony theft, allegedly taking some three dozen firearms among other items.
Verna Lynn Daubert, 55, and Shannon Lea Daubert, 26, both of the 1000 block of Hilltop Drive, each were charged with theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, according to electronic court records. That charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years incarceration and/or a $15,000 fine. A summons was issued for both on Dec. 11. Verna Lynn Daubert was arrested March 2 and released on recognizance the same day.
The alleged offense occurred between Aug. 20 and Aug. 25, 2017, according to charging documents, which say a man returned to his residence on Stone Road in Westminster after spending five days in New Jersey and found three gun safes missing. They had contained approximately 36 firearms, ammunition, $7,000 in currency and an insurance check. The value of the missing contents was estimated at just over $25,000 and nearly $1,000 in damage was done to the residence.
Through investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Shannon Daubert was named as a possible suspect. Phone calls from inmates to Shannon Daubert and Verna Daubert from that August week were reviewed, according to charging documents, and the conversations provided evidence linking the Dauberts to the theft. Additionally, records for Shannon Daubert’s cellphone showed the phone to be in the area of the man’s residence multiple times that week.
During a Dec. 1, 2020, interview with police, Shannon Daubert denied any involvement but said Verna Daubert may have had a part in the burglary, according to charging documents.
A message was left seeking comment at the phone number listed for Verna Daubert on charging documents. The phone number listed for Shannon Daubert was called and did not go to voicemail.
Both Dauberts have a hearing scheduled for May 7 in Carroll County District Court, according to electronic court records.