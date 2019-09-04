Advertisement

Daily arrest report for those arrested Sept. 2, 2019

Sep 04, 2019 | 10:39 AM

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
9/2/2019VACCARO, JOSEPH ROBERTRESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARRESTRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
9/2/2019VACCARO, JOSEPH ROBERTASSAULT-SECOND DEGREERELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
9/2/2019VAHEDI, SIAVASHDISORDERLY CONDUCTRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
9/2/2019VAHEDI, SIAVASHFAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDERRELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
