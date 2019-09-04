Daily arrest report for those arrested Sept. 2, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|9/2/2019
|VACCARO, JOSEPH ROBERT
|RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|9/2/2019
|VACCARO, JOSEPH ROBERT
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|9/2/2019
|VAHEDI, SIAVASH
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|9/2/2019
|VAHEDI, SIAVASH
|FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE