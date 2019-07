Daily arrest report for those arrested July 6, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/6/2019 FLORES-DAVILA, NOE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/6/2019 KASSAKATIS, KASEY CAMERON VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 7/6/2019 KASSAKATIS, KASEY CAMERON THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500 HELD AT CCDC 7/6/2019 KASSAKATIS, KASEY CAMERON MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 7/6/2019 KASSAKATIS, KASEY CAMERON ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 7/6/2019 HOOPER, BLISS GARLAND INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURB RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/6/2019 HOOPER, BLISS GARLAND DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/6/2019 THOMPSON, JOSHUA NEIL CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/6/2019 THOMPSON, JOSHUA NEIL CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/6/2019 THOMPSON, JOSHUA NEIL CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 7/6/2019 JOHNSON, DALLAS NICOLE CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/6/2019 JOHNSON, DALLAS NICOLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/6/2019 JOHNSON, DALLAS NICOLE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/6/2019 TANNER, CAREY CHRISTINE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/6/2019 TANNER, CAREY CHRISTINE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/6/2019 JONES, TRAVIS ISAIAH FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE