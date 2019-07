Daily arrest report for those arrested July 5, 2019

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 7/5/2019 MESSINA, JAMES DAVID FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN @ SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING HELD AT CCDC 7/5/2019 MCCARRON, ELIZABETH S VIOLATE PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/5/2019 EVERING, CASEY NICOLE DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/5/2019 EVERING, CASEY NICOLE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/5/2019 EVERING, CASEY NICOLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/5/2019 EVERING, CASEY NICOLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/5/2019 EVERING, CASEY NICOLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/5/2019 EVERING, CASEY NICOLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/5/2019 EVERING, CASEY NICOLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/5/2019 EVERING, CASEY NICOLE CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/5/2019 CLEMENT, ROY ONLEY CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/5/2019 CLEMENT, ROY ONLEY CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 7/5/2019 MONTAIGNE, MICHAEL DEAN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 7/5/2019 MONTAIGNE, MICHAEL DEAN ESCAPE - SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC