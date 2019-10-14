Maryland State Police are searching for a man who allegedly entered the Finksburg Crown station with a “long rifle," demanded cash, and fled on dirt bike Thursday, Oct. 10, according to police.
Police arrived to the 2129 Baltimore Blvd. business at about 2:52 p.m. and found the store clerk was uninjured, according to Westminster Barrack Commander Lt. Rebecca Bosley.
A man police believe to be white, wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt and shorts showed the clerk a “long rifle” in a bag, made his demand, then left on a blue and white motorcycle, Bosley said. Police originally thought the suspect was black, but upon reviewing the surveillance footage, concluded it was a white man in a mask, according to Bosley.
Bosley declined to say what the suspect allegedly took from the gas station.
The suspect fled on Sandymount Road heading toward Old Westminster Pike, according to a post on the barracks’ Facebook page. The cashier was alone in the store when the alleged robbery occurred, Bosley said.
Bosley said Monday she suspected the alleged robbery was a crime of “convenience” and said it was not unusual for the area with its proximity to Md. 140 eastbound.
The Finksburg Crown was closed for several hours for the initial investigation, Bosley said. A phone call made to the gas station Monday was not immediately returned.
“We would like more help from the public to solidify the leads we do have,” Bosley said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000 and ask for Tfc. Spencer, message the police through Facebook, or email msp.westminster@maryland.gov, Bosley said. Tipsters have the ability to remain anonymous, she said.