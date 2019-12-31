A Frederick County man has been charged with first-degree assault after he allegedly punched out another man’s car window and choked him in Mount Airy on Sunday.
William August Cross, 33, of the 12500 block of Fingerboard Road in Monrovia, is charged with one count each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana, malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000 or greater, disorderly conduct, intoxicated public disturbance, intoxicated endangerment, and second- and first-degree assault, according to electronic court records. All of the charges are misdemeanors, with the exception of first-degree assault, which is a felony charge.
Mount Airy police responded at about 6:42 a.m. to a home on the 100 block of N. Main St. in Mount Airy for a call of a fight, according to charging documents.
Police met and spoke with the man who placed the call, who told them he was visiting two women at the home along with Cross, the victim’s friend, and who had parked his car behind the victim’s at the home, according to charging documents.
According to the victim’s account to police detailed in the charging documents, he and Cross were in the home when one of the women became disorderly — in the words of the victim — and he left the home and got into his car, waiting for Cross to come move his vehicle from behind the victim’s so he could leave.
The victim told police that the woman he had described as becoming disorderly did not want him to leave and followed him outside and began banging on his car window, such that the victim exited his car and the two began arguing verbally, according to charging documents.
Cross then came out of the house and allegedly attempted to punch the victim, according to the victim’s account in the charging documents, but the victim avoided the punch and got into his vehicle. Cross then allegedly smashed the victim’s rear driver’s-side window and allegedly struck additional blows that dented the victim’s car on the driver’s side, per the documents.
Cross then allegedly reached into the victim’s car and choked him, according to charging documents, and police noted in the documents that they observed a deep red mark on his neck area.
Police then spoke with Cross who allegedly told police he had acted in self-defense and to defend the woman with whom the victim was arguing, according to charging documents.
Police noted in the charging documents that Cross appeared “extremely intoxicated" during the interview, with allegedly slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
Cross allegedly told police, “Just go ahead and arrest me if that’s what you’re going to do,” according to charging documents, and police then arrested him.
While searching his person, police allegedly found a small container with the prescription medication Xanax on Cross, who allegedly told police it was his prescription medication but that he did not have a prescription with him, according to the charging documents.
After being transported to the Carroll County Detention Center, Cross was released on his own recognizance the same day, according to electronic court records, and is next due in Carroll County District Court on Jan. 31 for a hearing.
The phone number on record for Cross was not in service Monday afternoon when called for a comment.