Westminster man charged after attempting to steal $100 gift card, cash at Walmart

A Westminster man has been charged with an attempted armed robbery after he told a Walmart cashier he had a knife and demanded a $100 gift card and cash from the register, Westminster police said.
Bryant Keon Taylor, 44, of the unit block of South Bishop Street, is charged with one count each of armed robbery, robbery and attempted theft, according to electronic court records. He is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center without bail, pending a Thursday hearing. Online records do not list an attorney for Taylor.
At about 6:17 a.m. Tuesday, Taylor allegedly entered the Westminster Walmart on Woodward Road through the garden center, according to police. He approached the cashier with a $100 gift card and, after the cashier rang up the sale, told the cashier to give him the gift card without paying, police said.
When the cashier refused, Taylor allegedly told the cashier he had a knife and demanded money from the cash register, police said.
The cashier told Taylor he was on video surveillance, and Taylor fled the store empty-handed, according to police.
Westminster Police said investigators identified Taylor using the video surveillance, including footage from outside the store showing him driving from the scene in a Jeep Cherokee that was known to the officers. At a search of his residence on Bishop Street, detectives found distinctive clothing that was worn by Taylor during the attempted robbery, police said.