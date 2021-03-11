One dead, one critically injured with gunshot wounds at Westminster residence

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after they were found with gunshot wounds at their Westminster residence Thursday morning.
Maj. Pete D’Antuono of the Westminster Police Department told the Times the incident is being investigated as a crime. However, no additional suspects are being sought, according to a WPD news release.
At approximately 5:06 a.m. Thursday, police units were dispatched to the residence in the 200 block of Hobbits Lane after receiving a welfare check call, according to a Westminster Police Department Facebook post. D’Antuono said the call came from a neighbor. The post said it did not appear to be a random act.
Officers discovered William Skillin, 46, deceased at the scene from what appeared to be a self-inflected gunshot wound, in a vehicle located in the garage and Mary Skillin, 39, in a second vehicle, injured from a gunshot wound, according to the news release.
Mary Skillin was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she was being treated for life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition, the release stated.
A child was located at the residence unharmed.
Preliminary investigation revealed the subjects were married, according to the release. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Lt. Schuster at 410-848-3846.
Maryland State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.