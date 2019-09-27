Hagerstown man charged with burglary in Sykesville

A Hagerstown man stands accused of first-degree burglary and theft after he allegedly took cash and prescription medication from a Sykesville home last year.
Spencer W. Crane, 26, of the 18000 block of Roxbury Road, was arrested Sept. 26 and released on $1,000 bond, according to online court records.
According to the application for the statement of charges, Crane entered an apartment in the 900 block of Central Avenue June 5, 2018 and took $2,366 in cash and a prescription bottle containing 14 Suboxone strips. The victim, who is known to Crane, initially did not report the theft to police as Crane said he would pay him back, according to the statement.
The victim went to the Boston Inn in Westminster June 6, 2018, where Crane was seen, and began banging on the door, which drew Maryland State Police to the scene, the statement reads. Police suggested the victim file a report, according to the statement.
Police searched the apartment for fingerprints and a match for Crane, found on a window, came back June 11, 2019, the statement reads.
The Carroll County Office of the Public Defender is representing Crane in the case, but could not be reached after hours Friday. The phone number listed for Crane was incorrect. A court date is scheduled for Nov. 6.