A third person has been charged in the alleged beating and robbery of a man at Westminster City Park on Sunday.
Macen L. Crane, 20, of the 3000 block of Bullfrog Road in Taneytown, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, robbery, theft of property valued less than $100, and conspiring to commit first-degree assault, online court records show. Crane was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bond, online court records show.
The other two people accused of the same charges are Olivia Luby, 19, and Fabian Millberry, 26, both of Westminster. They were arrested Monday, online court records show. Luby and Millberry are also being held without bond.
According to the statement of probable cause, Crane, Luby and Millberry “jumped” the victim at the park Sunday at about 6 p.m., knocked him to the ground, stomped and kicked his torso and head, took his TracFone cellphone, and fled. Beforehand, the accused had been “hanging out” with the victim by the basketball courts, according to the statement.
The victim told Westminster police he was unconscious for about 10 minutes, then walked to the Carroll County Public Library branch in Westminster and asked someone to call an ambulance, according to the statement. An injury to the victim’s jaw made it difficult for him to speak to police, but he wrote down the names of the accused, who were known to him prior to the incident, the statement reads.
Medics said the victim possibly suffered a “severely” broken jaw, and he had a “significant” amount of blood in his mouth and on his face, according to the statement. The victim said he did not know why the attack occurred, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, the statement reads.
Police found a white jacket, possibly the victim’s, with blood on it laying on the ground near the basketball courts, according to the statement.
Crane has a bail review hearing scheduled for Friday and a preliminary hearing Dec. 5, online court records show. No attorney for Crane was listed in online court records.