Manchester man charged with assault for allegedly tripping pregnant woman in Hampstead

A Manchester man stands accused of second-degree assault after he allegedly tripped a pregnant woman, causing her to fall on a stroller, police say.
Brady R. Crabill, 19, of the 2700 block of Mount Ventus Road, was arrested Aug. 15, according to online court records. There was no information available online regarding his bail or whether he is still being held.
According to the statement of probable cause, Crabill and a woman argued at a Hampstead residence Aug. 15 at about 5:42 p.m., and when she asked him to leave he grew angry and confronted her on the back porch. The woman tried recording the “confrontation,” Crabill attempted to take her phone, then the woman tripped over his outstretched leg, falling on a child’s stroller and injuring her left arm and abdomen, according to the statement.
Before a deputy of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived, Crabill left on a moped, the statement reads. Police saw a small, purple bruise on the victim’s left arm and Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company emergency medical services personnel examined her injuries, according to the statement.
Other police officers went to Crabill’s residence and reported he was “very uncooperative and argumentative during the arrest and transport process,” the statement reads.
Crabill could not be reached by phone. No attorney information for Crabill was listed online. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 23.