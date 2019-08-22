Manchester man charged with assault for allegedly tripping pregnant woman in Hampstead

According to the statement of probable cause, Crabill and a woman argued at a Hampstead residence Aug. 15 at about 5:42 p.m., and when she asked him to leave he grew angry and confronted her on the back porch. The woman tried recording the “confrontation,” Crabill attempted to take her phone, then the woman tripped over his outstretched leg, falling on a child’s stroller and injuring her left arm and abdomen, according to the statement.