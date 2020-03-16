Sykesville woman sentenced to 18 months for assault, stealing from grocery store

On Aug. 14, Frundt took approximately $230 worth of merchandise from Martin’s Food in Eldersburg, the release reads. While Frundt was putting the items in her car, she saw a store employee trying to take photos of her license plate, according to the release. She tried to take the employee’s phone, reached into his pocket, then got in her vehicle and made a sharp turn in the parking lot driving rapidly toward the employee, who ran out of the way to avoid being hit, the release states.