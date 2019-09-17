Crab leg theft case moved to Circuit Court; more charges brought for allegedly stealing surf and turf

After a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing crab legs from a grocery store and trying to run over a store employee with her car, authorities identified her as the suspect in another theft that allegedly occurred at the same store earlier that month.
Shana G. Frundt, 27, of the 7400 block of Second Ave. in Sykesville, was charged with theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500 for allegedly taking about $500 worth of groceries from Martin’s at 1320 Londontown Blvd. in Eldersburg, according to the statement of charges.
On Aug. 2, a woman entered the store at about 9:09 a.m., covering her face with her hand, the statement reads. She put tenderloin steaks, ribeye steaks, sirloin tips, king crab legs, and crab clusters in her shopping cart and left without paying, according to the statement. The identity of the suspect was unknown until Aug. 14.
Frundt was arrested Aug. 14 for allegedly taking crab legs and other groceries from the same store, then attempting to hit an employee with her car in the parking lot, according to the statement. Police later compared the images security cameras captured from the Aug. 2 and Aug. 14 incidents and were able to identify Frundt as the suspect in the Aug. 2 incident, the statement reads.
The Aug. 14 case was forwarded to Carroll County Circuit Court on Monday, online court records show. In this case, Frundt faces charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and theft of property valued between $100 and $1,500, online court records indicate. She was released on $7,000 bail Aug. 15, according to court records.
A court date for the Aug. 14 case has yet to be scheduled in Circuit Court, whereas the Aug. 2 case is scheduled for Oct. 16 in Carroll County District Court, online court records indicate.
Frundt did not immediately return a call for comment. No attorney information for Frundt was listed in online court records.