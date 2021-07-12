Hampstead man faces child porn charges after buying alcohol for girls in exchange for nude photos, sharing images, police say

A Carroll County man is accused of asking for and receiving nude photos from two teenage girls in exchange for purchasing them alcohol, then sharing the images on social media, according to court documents.
William Charles Toomey, 36, is facing 16 counts related to soliciting, distributing and possessing child pornography, along with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor, according to court documents.
Toomey, of the 900 block of South Main Street in Hampstead, was arrested in May on similar charges stemming from other incidents in which he allegedly uploaded multiple child pornography files online and sent text messages soliciting people to perform sex acts on minors.
Although initially denied bail in that case, Toomey’s charges were forwarded to Circuit Court after a grand jury handed down an indictment in June. Electronic court records show bail in that case was set at $50,000 on June 30, which he then posted July 7, and was released from the Carroll County Detention Center.
He was arrested again two days later on the most recent charges. He was held without bail after a hearing Monday morning in Carroll County District Court, according to electronic court records.
A tip was reported June 3 to the National Center for Missing an Exploited Children from Snapchat that a video file of apparent child pornography was uploaded in May, according to charging documents filed in District Court.
The tip was sent to an investigator for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office who recognized the account and phone number to be associated with Toomey, who he had previously arrested for child exploitation offenses, according to the documents.
The detective obtained a search warrant for the Snapchat account that sent the files, and recognized Toomey in various images and videos sent from the account, according to charging documents.
In chat history provided by Snapchat, there were several messages in which Toomey allegedly bragged to another user about receiving child porn in exchange for providing minors alcohol, and sending the same user multiple files of child pornography, the documents state.
During that conversation, Toomey references two females, ages 17 and 15, for whom he bought alcohol after receiving nude photos and videos of them, according to charging documents.
He also “expressed a desire to extort and harass minors” into sex with him by threatening to post the nude photos in public, police wrote in the documents.
Police tracked down and interviewed the two teenagers, who confirmed many of the details of Toomey’s chat, according to the charging documents.
The 17-year-old told police that Toomey had initially asked her to have sex with him in exchange for alcohol, but when the teens met with him, they took the alcohol and ran, according to the documents. Police said that was consistent with a chat message Toomey had sent that said “So I got them some 12 bottle of vodka and they ran off lol.”
The teen also said Toomey threatened to post her nude images around the neighborhood because he was angry she didn’t have sex with him, the documents state.
The investigator also reviewed logs of the girls’ chat with Toomey, in which Toomey allegedly solicited the nude photos in exchanging for buying alcohol. Toomey also shared nude images of the two teenagers with other Snapchat users, according to charging documents.
Toomey is being represented by the public defender’s office in the most recent case. A message sent to the public defender’s office was not immediately returned as of a 5 p.m. Monday.