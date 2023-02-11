Two men shot Friday in Taneytown

Two men were shot Friday afternoon in Taneytown and were airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The Taneytown Police Department wrote in a news release on its Facebook page that the shooting occurred at 3:14 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Broadway Street.

Advertisement

Investigating officers found two men apparently suffering from gunshot wounds, the news release said. The Maryland State Police Aviation units have flown the victims to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Information on their conditions was not immediately available, but police wrote on the Facebook post that “there is currently no threat to the public.”